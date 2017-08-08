Husband Sought In Montebello Murder Of Pregnant Mother

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) – A manhunt is underway for the estranged husband of a pregnant mother of three, who was shot to death in Montebello Sunday night.

Roxann Acosta was killed just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of West Victoria Avenue.

The suspected killer is the victim’s estranged husband, 26-year-old Christopher Michael Diaz, who has a criminal history and is a documented gang member.

The shooting, which occurred at the apartment of Diaz’s mother, was preceded by a domestic dispute, police said. Diaz then fled the scene.

“I know he’s watching all this. Look what he did. He’s a monster. Look what he did. A freaking monster,” said the victim’s mother, Alicia Acosta. “I always feared him. That’s why he wasn’t welcome into the family.”

She said he was violent with her daughter in the past. “That’s why she left him. She carried on, moved on, and she went about her life. She met another beautiful man, and she was happy,” the victim’s mother recalled.

Roxann was pregnant with her new boyfriend’s baby – news she had told Diaz recently, according to a relative.

What Roxann was doing at the home of Diaz’s mom Sunday night was not something Alicia was ready to share. Instead, she wanted people to know her daughter was loved.

“She was loved. Everybody loved Roxy. She was everybody’s Roxy,” the victim’s mom said.

Acosta was attempting to divorce Diaz, who is not the father of Acosta’s three children, family members said.

“I don’t understand how someone that could say they love you so much could take you,” Acosta’s cousin, Tina Delgado, said. “How could he be so selfish to do that? From her kids, to her whole entire family and all her friends, so many people loved her. And he just took her, like nothing.”

A woman has been detained for questioning, but police won’t share any details about her.

Authorities consider Diaz armed and dangerous and are asking for the public’s help in catching him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Montebello police Detective Ruben Zabala at (323) 887-1254 or dial 911.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.