Husband Sought In Montebello Murder Of Pregnant Mother

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com) – A manhunt is underway for the estranged husband of a pregnant mother of three who was shot and killed in Montebello Sunday night.

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of West Victoria Avenue. According to Montebello police, officers responded to find the victim, Roxy Acosta, dead at the scene.

The suspect in the killing has been identified as Acosta’s estranged husband, Christopher Michael Diaz, who remains at large, police report. Diaz has a criminal history and is a documented gang member.

The shooting, which occurred at the home of Diaz’s mother, was preceded by a domestic dispute, police said. Diaz then fled the scene.

An accomplice to Diaz has meanwhile been arrested in the case, police disclosed to CBS2. No further details on that suspect were confirmed.

Acosta was attempting to divorce Diaz at the time of the shooting, family members said. They said that Diaz is not the father of Acosta’s three children.

“I don’t understand how someone that could say they love you so much could take you,” Acosta’s cousin, Tina Delgado, said. “How could he be so selfish to do that? From her kids, to her whole entire family and all her friends, so many people loved her. And he just took her, like nothing.”

Authorities consider Diaz armed and dangerous and are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Montebello police.