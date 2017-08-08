Search On For Missing Sierra Madre Man

August 8, 2017 11:24 PM
Filed Under: Carl Foote, Missing Man, Sierra Madre

SIERRA MADRE (CBSLA.com) — Police are searching for a Sierra Madre man who went missing Sunday.

Carl Foote was reported missing by wife. The 59-year-old lives near Sierra Madre’s downtown area. He was seen Sunday morning in the area. No one has seen him since.

48f78318830f477592d7b052a28cde01 Search On For Missing Sierra Madre Man

He left all of his personal items at home — cell phone, wallet, car and bicycle.

He is known for his outgoing, charismatic personality and also because he stands 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

“He bicycles, he hikes, he’s a runner, he’s healthy,” said friend Ellen Burry.

“We’re all very worried. Just praying and sending out good energy that we can get him back to his wife safe,” said Burry.

“It’s unusual for him to disappear like that. Just doesn’t happen. He’s a nice guy. We see he and his wife walking all the time. So yeah, it’s very unusual,” said friend Dan Mauch.

If you have any information, contact the Sierra Madre Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch