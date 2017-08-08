Police: Man Attempts To Kidnap Student On UC Irvine Campus

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to kidnap a female student early Tuesday morning while she was walking on the University of California, Irvine campus.
According to UCI police, the woman was walking in the 200 block of Arroyo Drive at about 5:40 a.m. when she was approached by a man driving a Toyota RAV4.
The suspect asked her if she wanted a ride. When she said no, he told her he had a gun, police said. When she refused to get in his SUV, he drove west on Arroyo Drive towards California Avenue.
The suspect was described as having a light complexion. He was driving a blue-colored, older-model, four-door Toyota RAV4 with an unknown object hanging from the rearview mirror.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call police at 949-824-5223.