‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Singer Glen Campbell Dies At 81

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Iconic country singer Glen Campbell, best known for his hit song “Rhinestone Cowboy”, has died, according to his publicist. He was 81.

Campbell’s death comes after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, but no cause of death was immediately given.

The singer and guitarist announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and that it was in its early stages at that time.

One of the biggest stars of the late 1960s and 1970s, Campbell sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits. He co-starred with John Wayne in the 1969 movie “True Grit” and had a weekly audience of some 50 million people for the “Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” on CBS from 1969 to 1972.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell, and their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.

Reaction to Campbell’s death poured in on social media from across the music world.

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you, Glen! pic.twitter.com/LQFEWA42lF — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 8, 2017

Songs, songs, songs… Man, in a world of good stuff, his was great, in a world of great stuff, his was special! @GlenCampbell pic.twitter.com/9qexor9jX0 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) August 8, 2017

Our hearts are heavy by the passing of country music icon @GlenCampbell. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Campbell Family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z5y7mPaiFY — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) August 8, 2017

So very sad about the passing of dear friend, Glen Campbell. I will have more words soon on my facebook page soon. pic.twitter.com/CXnb3PJUw0 — Jimmy Webb (@realjimmywebb) August 8, 2017

Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out to him and his family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2017

What a loss. A great voice, great guitarist. https://t.co/Ls2SC1Ezd6 — rosanne cash (@rosannecash) August 8, 2017

I lost a great friend today and the world lost a great talent. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell. — Tony Orlando (@TonyOrlando) August 8, 2017

Family members ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page.

