Interactive Showroom Gives Rams, Chargers Fans First Glimpse Of New LA Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Fans will get a preview of the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers when the L.A. Stadium Premiere Center opens in Playa Vista Tuesday.
The Premiere Center, located at 12035 Waterfront Dr., is described as an “interactive showroom” for what the 298-acre L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park will look like. The Premiere Center is open for perspective season ticket and suite buyers.
CBS2 got a sneak peek of the center Monday, which includes a 30-by-40-foot model of the stadium and entertainment district. The center also has an entire room dedicated to detailing the 260 luxury suites that will be inside the stadium.
“Very high-tech, clear screens that will give people a feel for what the suite experience will be like,” said Chris Hibbs, the chief revenue officer for the construction project.
125 of those suites will be a package deal, meaning buyers purchase the suites for both Ram and Charger home games. The suites are designed to hold anywhere from 15 to 20 people.
Along with the stadium, the $2.6 billion complex will include a 6,000-seat arena and commercial, business and residential areas.
L.A. Stadium is set to open in September 2020.