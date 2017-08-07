T-Shirt Company Vows To ‘Keep Fighting’ Amid Swastika Controversy

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A California-based online retailer has stopped selling a line of T-shirts and sweatshirts featuring a swastika with the words “Peace” and “Love”.

The shirts from KA Design were being sold on the Teespring website until Monday, when a notice posted on the site indicated the items were “no longer available due to content issues”.

Ranging in price from $20 to $27, the shirts featured a rainbow-colored swastika symbol and were initially touted by KA Design as a way to “make the Swastika a symbol of Love and Peace.”

“Together, we can succeed,” the statement added.

While those items appeared to have been removed, other similarly themed clothing remained on the Teespring site, including a shirt with a swastika reading “Hitler Did Nothing Wrong Ever” and a mock Time magazine cover of President Trump reading, “The New Hitler. Deal With It.”

KA Design put out a statement on its Facebook page – illustrated with a tilted swastika replacing the letter “O” in the word “Love” – saying Teespring “has nothing to do” with the swastika designs on its items.

The statement read: “Teespring has nothing to do with our project. It is a beautiful company with the nicest people around. Leave all the Hate to us. Thank you. We will keep fighting.”

KA Design’s use of the tilted swastika – as opposed to the traditional upright version – also raised eyebrows in light of a lengthy video posted on the page in July stating it was the Nazis who first “rotated it by 45 degrees, and turned it into Hatred, and turned it into Fear, and turned it into War”.

Many were outraged the company would exploit any symbol inextricably linked with the Holocaust.