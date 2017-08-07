Dispute Between Customer, Employee Inside South L.A. Restaurant Ends In Gun Battle

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — What may have been a dispute between a customer and an employee inside a South Los Angeles restaurant ended in a gun battle Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The gunfire was reported at about 4:15 p.m. at Carolyn’s Kitchen at 853 East Manchester Avenue.
A customer argued with an employee, left, returned with a gun and shot at the worker, who armed himself and fired back, according to the LAPD.
But Tizinski Bailey, who is a cook, had a slightly different account of what happened. He said it started when two customers got into a fight. When he and the other employees tried to break up the brawl, one of the customers left and came back with a gun.
“Started shooting inside the restaurant. As he’s shooting, he’s backing up. As he’s shooting, and he’s shooting through the glass and stuff like that. Couple of bullets went passed me. I ducked down,” Bailey recounted.
One employee was shot in the stomach, another in the leg. They were said to be in stable condition.
The suspect or suspects got away.