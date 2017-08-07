Man Killed, Woman Robbed And Beaten In Garden Grove ATM Incidents

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA.com) — A man was shot to death in front of a Bank of America ATM, just hours after a woman was robbed and beaten in the same area.

The man was found dead on the ground just after 10 p.m. by officers responding to a call of shots fired at the Bank of America, 13952 Brookhurst St., Garden Grove police Sgt. Ray Bex said.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw two men leave the ATM area of the bank in a silver or gray sport utility vehicle, Bex said.

The man, whose identity was withheld pending notification of his family, was in his 30s.

The shooting happened just a couple of hours after a 50-year-old woman was robbed and assaulted on her way to the ATM. She was walking to the bank at about 8:15 p.m. with her money in hand, Garden Grove police Sgt. Brian Dalton said.

Officers spotted the suspect – a 46-year-old transient – trying to run away from the scene and caught him a short distance from the bank. The woman identified him as the person who robbed her and her money was recovered.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. The two robberies are not believed to be connected.

