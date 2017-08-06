‘I Thought This Was Actually A Movie Set’ Says Neighbor Of WeHo Scene Where Armed Standoff With Naked Suspect Unfolded

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Authorities say an armed suspect holed up inside an apartment complex in West Hollywood for at least 12 hours has been taken into custody.

The tense armed standoff unfolded just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of De Longpre Avenue.

Residents in the complex and adjacent buildings were evacuated, and a SWAT team was sent to the location to assist deputies.

“I thought that this was actually a movie set so I was kind of shocked when I went up to the police officer and I was like, ‘Can I go home?’ and he was like, ‘No, you can’t.’ And I was like, ‘Why not? This is a movie set’,” said Isaac Jimenez, a neighbor.

The suspect, who appeared to be naked, was taken into custody just after 7:10 a.m.

At one point, the SWAT team shot tear gas into the apartment where the suspect held authorities at bay.

Deputies described the suspect as a transient whom they had had prior contact with.

No further information was immediately available.