Security Guard Killed In Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) — A security guard was stabbed and killed Sunday at the Food 4 Less on Glenoaks Boulevard in Sylmar.
LAPD said about 4:45 p.m. a man in his 20s went into the Food 4 Less at Glenoaks and Beaver and tried to steal beer.
The security guard tried to stop him. The man ran off and the guard followed.
On the sidewalk the two got into some sort of fight and police said the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the guard, then ran to a house where police later arrested him.
The guard was taken to the hospital and died there. The guard was also in his 20s.
One Comment