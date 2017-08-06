Off-Duty LA County Sheriff’s Deputy Killed In 605 Freeway Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s are mourning the loss of one of their own Sunday.

Officials said, yesterday around 2:40 p.m., an off-duty officer with the department was killed in a traffic accident.

Deputy Michael Haak had stopped on the right shoulder of the I-605, north of South Street presumably experiencing vehicle trouble.

Authorities said initial statements from the scene indicate Haak walked onto the traffic side of his vehicle and was struck by a motorist traveling north in the right lane.

Haak was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

The driver who hit the deputy, a 54 year old Buena Park man, stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Deputy Haak began his career with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in the fall of 1988, the department said. During his 29 years with the Sheriff’s Department, he worked a variety of assignments. His most recent assignment was at tje Lakewood Sheriff’s Station. He is survived by his wife, three children and a sister.

Lakewood Station Captain, James Wolak, stated the following while speaking to co-workers, “I know many of you worked with Mike and words alone will never be able to ease the overwhelming grief you must be feeling. Please know that Mike loved being a deputy sheriff and lived a very full life. I was proud to witness the overwhelming response from Lakewood Station in support of him and his family. We have Department personnel with his family offering support during this challenging time. As we work through this devastating loss, our thoughts go out to the families and all those affected by this tragedy.”

The Association For Los Angeles County Sherrif’s issued the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Deputy Michael Haak, an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy struck by a passing vehicle on the San Gabriel Freeway after the deputy stopped his vehicle in the emergency lane. There are many impacted by this tragedy, and we are focusing on providing comfort and support to Deputy Haak’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Investigation of the fatal accident is being handled by California Highway Patrol, Santa Fe Springs Office.