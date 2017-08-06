Fundraiser Held For Fun-Loving Grandpa Who Died Helping Others Before Fontana Crash

RIALTO (CBSLA.com) — A fundraiser was held Sunday to help with funeral expenses for a Good Samaritan who lost his life helping others.

Jose Prieto, a father of two and grandfather of eight, came to the aid of Maria Briseno and her mother and son and step-daughter, when their vehicle overheated on the 10 Freeway in Fontana on Friday.

Driver Luis Sanchez, possibly under the influence, plowed into the vehicle killing everyone but Briseno.

Today, family and friends held a fundraiser for 60-year-old Prieto in Rialto, at his sister’s home.

Greg Mills spoke to his friends and family as well as strangers who said they wanted to be there to emotionally and financially support the grieving family.

“He’s always been my daddy,” said daughter Esperanza Garcia, “he’s always going to be my daddy. I love him, I’ll always love my daddy.”

One stranger said he and his family came to show their respects.

“We heard about the fundraiser today,” said the man, “so we wanted to come out and give our support.”

The Logan family didn’t know Prieto but said they heard great things about him.

“Him seeing a woman by herself with her broken car, he’d stop without hesitation,” said Garcia.

Prieto’s parents are really struggling with their loss, Mills reported.

He also spoke to one of his grandchildren who said Prieto was always in a good mood.

“Every time he would come to our house,” Xitlalay Garcia recalled, “he would hug us and start jumping up and down, laughing, singing his favorite songs.”

Prieto, his family said, loved to have a good time and laugh and he was God-fearing and he would have hated the fact so many people were making a fuss over him. But, they said, he would have loved the great number of people showing support for his family.

Esperanza said two things will always come to mind when it comes to her dad.

“Just his hugs and his smile,” she said.