Every Event You Should Know About This August 2017 In Orange County

Although we may be heading toward the end of summer, the temperatures aren’t dropping anytime soon. Take advantage of the warm weather and plethora of fun local activities throughout the month. From the La Habra Corn Festival to Old World’s plum festival, fresh produce is plentiful. There are also a variety of artistic workshops, stage shows and concerts to attend this month, plus some fun runs to work off the calories from those evening summertime ice cream runs. There are a variety of other unique events taking place this month as well so read on and start planning your calendar.

August 3, 2017



Meet Captain Jerry Yellin

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

(714) 993-5075

www.nixonlibrary.gov Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum18001 Yorba Linda BoulevardYorba Linda, CA 92886(714) 993-5075 The Richard Nixon Foundation will host a special event toward the beginning of the month, featuring a meet and greet with Captain Jerry Yellin. The free event, held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the library, focuses on the pilot who flew the last mission of World War II. Experience a little piece of history as you listen to author Don Brown discuss Yellin’s time in the military. Brown, who just released his latest work, titled “The Last Fighter Pilot: The True Story of the Final Combat Mission of World War II,” has written various military-related books in the past as well. Yellin is, of course, the subject of this latest work.

August 4 – 6, 2017



La Habra Corn Festival

El Centro-Lions Park

320 East Erna Avenue

La Habra, CA 90631

(562) 260-3750

www.lahabracornfestival.com El Centro-Lions Park320 East Erna AvenueLa Habra, CA 90631(562) 260-3750 Though you don’t usually hear too much about La Habra, the city’s annual corn festival is a great event for the whole family to attend this August. For nearly 70 years, this event has offered a great deal of community fun—and some delicious corn as well. The corn is boiled and covered in melting butter, while other toppings like lime juice, chili powder and Parmesan cheese are also available. The parade, which will take place on Saturday, combines floats, marching bands, equestrian groups and more, leading to the park where the festival is held; this year’s grand marshall is Aliyah Moulden of “The Voice” fame. Serving as a giant fundraiser for the La Habra Host Lions Club, funds go toward the group’s community programs as well as local schools.

Through August 5, 2017



See “Hairspray”

Laguna Playhouse

606 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 497-2787

www.lagunaplayhouse.com Laguna Playhouse606 Laguna Canyon RoadLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 497-2787 This musical is full of upbeat music, colorful sets and perfectly crafted costumes, resulting in a great summertime production. Follow teenager Tracy Turnblad as she dances on The Corny Collins Show, a television dance program that skyrockets her to fame overnight in the 1960s. The heroine then becomes involved in activism related to the show, resembling the social issues that were part of the Civil Rights Movement. An uplifting tale, “Hairspray” has won eight Tony awards, including Best Book and Best Musical. The Laguna Playhouse performances feature Nicole Powell as Tracy and Jared Kaitz as Corny Collins. Tickets start at $56.

August 5, 19 and 27, 2017





Pacific Coast Swim Clinics

Crystal Cove State Beach

Reef Point

Newport Beach, CA 92657

www.octriseries.com Crystal Cove State BeachReef PointNewport Beach, CA 92657 For three days this month, those looking to learn a little more about swimming in the ocean can take part in the Pacific Coast Swim Clinics, offered by OC Tri Series. Each clinic will have two sessions, at 7:15 and 8:30 a.m., and costs $20. Expect to practice getting in and out of the water safely and how to gain confidence swimming in the ocean rather than worrying about what could go wrong. Instructors will also offer techniques that enhance sighting abilities, allowing you to stay on course. Plus, get a few tips on the Pacific Coast Triathlon biking and running courses. A USA Triathlon membership is required to take part in the clinics, but one-day memberships are available for those who don’t plan on competing and just want to learn.

August 6, 2017



Emergency Expo, Summer Concert and National Night Out

Sea Terrace Park

Coast Highway and Niguel Road

Dana Point, CA 92629

(949) 248-3579

www.danapoint.org Sea Terrace ParkCoast Highway and Niguel RoadDana Point, CA 92629(949) 248-3579 http://www.danapoint.org

Three successful Dana Point community events are rolled into one this year at a new venue: Sea Terrace Park. With views of the sparkling ocean in the distance, visitors can learn all about emergency preparedness with the Emergency Expo and celebrate police-awareness with National Night Out. First responders will be on site to answer questions while guests can see emergency vehicles and various tools up close to learn how they work. The Orange County Fire Authority, Orange County Sheriff’s Department, CHOC Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the Dana Point Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Care Ambulance, OC Lifeguards and more will be participating at the free event, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Combined with the city’s summer concert series, it’s the perfect all-day event for the whole family.

August 6, 2017



Meet The Marconi Automotive Museum’s Founder

Marconi Automotive Museum

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin, CA 92780

(714) 258-3001

www.marconimuseum.org Marconi Automotive Museum1302 Industrial DriveTustin, CA 92780(714) 258-3001 Meet the founder of the Marconi Automative Museum on this Sunday morning, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dick Marconi will be on site, signing Ferrari posters and sharing some of his best personal stories and experiences about the cars housed within. A variety of car clubs from across Orange County will also be on site, parked in front of the museum to give guests an opportunity to view even more vehicles. In addition to the cars and meet and greets, explore the event’s music or take part in some giveaways for great prizes. Guests can also enjoy lunch in the sunshine as there will be food trucks at the open house as well.

August 6 and 27, 2017



Kids Run the Bases

Angel Stadium

2000 Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 940-2000

www.angels.com Angel Stadium2000 Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 940-2000 Kids have the chance to take the field at Angel Stadium twice during the month of August, as the Angels once again present Kids Run the Bases. Each day offers the excitement of any baseball game—plenty of hot dogs and Cracker Jacks, a chance to do the wave and opportunities to catch fly balls throughout the game. But, then, once the game is over, kids between the ages of 5 and 14 are welcome to head onto the field for Family Sunday and run around the bases. The August 6 game against the Oakland Athletics will feature a trading card pack promotion, while the August 27 game against the Houston Astros doesn’t currently have a promotion set.

August 12, 2017



Epic Series Obstacle Challenge

Huntington Beach Sports Complex

18100 Goldenwest Street

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(619) 734-9754

www.epicseriesocr.com Huntington Beach Sports Complex18100 Goldenwest StreetHuntington Beach, CA 92647(619) 734-9754 While fun runs are all the rage, Epic Series offers a new take on the fad. With an array of fun but challenging obstacles standing between you and the finish line, you’re sure to have a great time while getting a killer workout. The standard course, called the Epic Course, offers more than 25 obstacles, including the archery challenge, cargo crawl, inverted wall, burpee box jumps, tire drag and more. A more advanced option, the Elite Course offers either an Elite Strength or Elite Endurance competition—and it has a 15-minute time cap. For this course, the obstacles are different, with feats like pulling a truck, climbing a rope and doing deadlifts. There is a kid’s version of the obstacle course as well with fewer and easier tasks to complete.

August 12, 2017



Art Access: Pasadena

Laguna Beach High School

625 Park Avenue

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8971

www.lagunaartmuseum.org Laguna Beach High School625 Park AvenueLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-8971 Though this event kicks off at Laguna Beach High School, participants will spend most of the day up in Pasadena. Presented by the Laguna Art Museum, Art Access gives locals the chance to explore art in a different part of Southern California. The experience includes visits to the “Maven of Modernism: Galka Scheyer in California” exhibition at the Norton Simon Museum, national landmark the Gamble House and the studio of Kristin Leachman, whose works were on display at the museum last year. The group will also stop at the Green Street Tavern for lunch. The day trip is open to members and non-members of the museum, but is limited to 30 people so sign up in advance to make sure you have a spot.

August 12, 2017



Cardboard Boat Derby

Sierra Recreation and Fitness Center

26887 Recodo Lane

Mission Viejo, CA 92691

(949) 859-4348

www.cityofmissionviejo.org Sierra Recreation and Fitness Center26887 Recodo LaneMission Viejo, CA 92691(949) 859-4348 Summer is the perfect time for swimming and boating—and this fun event offers a unique mixture of the two that will appeal to the whole family. Held at a recreation center in Mission Viejo, participants in the Cardboard Boat Derby will build their own cardboard boat to race. Upon arrival, each team of two to four people will receive two pieces of cardboard, a utility knife and a roll of duct tape to create a work of form and function on the spot. Once the boats are crafted, they’ll be put in the pool for an exciting race that is sure to provide a few smiles for those in attendance. All ages are welcome so take the kids along and let them take part too. It costs $25 per boat.

August 12, 2017



Attend The Coastal Country Jam

Huntington State Beach

21601 Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 90814

(888) 496-6070

www.coastalcountryjam.com Huntington State Beach21601 Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 90814(888) 496-6070 Head to the beach for some fun in the sun during Coastal Country Jam. In the third installment of this festival since last July, country star Billy Currington will headline, offering up some of biggest hits like “We Are Tonight” and “I Got a Feeling” next to the crashing waves. Walker Hayes, Sunny Sweeney, Daniel Bonte and Kaitlyn Weathers will join Currington. From the sunny afternoon to the colorful twilight evening, it’s a beautiful locale for a concert. Recline in beach bag chairs or hammocks while soaking up the sun, throw in some adventure riding the bull or learn to line dance. There will also be plenty of beach bars with cool drinks and barbecue joints offering up tasty meals.

August 12 and 15, 2017



Celebrating Julia Child

Sur La Table

3333 Bear Street Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 241-0118

www.surlatable.com Sur La Table3333 Bear Street DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 241-0118 In honor of famed chef Julia Child’s birthday on August 15, South Coast Plaza’s Sur La Table location will host two cooking classes. Held on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. and Tuesday, on her actual birthday, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the instructor will help visitors create some of Childs’ best recipes as well as provide tips for mastering French cooking. The menu for course includes a cheese soufflé, cheese-crusted scallops called Coquilles St Jacques a la Provençale, asparagus with hollandaise sauce, known as Asperges au Naturel avec Hollandaise, and chocolate mousse. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

August 16 – September 10, 2017



“A Night With Janis Joplin”

Laguna Playhouse

606 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 497-2787

www.lagunaplayhouse.com Laguna Playhouse606 Laguna Canyon RoadLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 497-2787 Since opening four years ago, “A Night With Janis Joplin” has delighted audiences in New York as well as various other cities. And now it’s coming to Laguna Beach. The Laguna Playhouse welcomes the musical, which basically serves to show what a Janis Joplin concert was like, through September 10. Set in 1970, just before Joplin’s accidental overdose, the show offers a glimpse as to what it was like to watch the rock star perform, with distinctive voice and even more apparent passion. Written and directed by Randy Johnson, the musical features songs like “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Cry Baby” and “Piece of My Heart.”

August 17 – 20, 2017



P&G Gymnastics Championships

Honda Center

2695 East Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 704-2400

www.pgchamps.com Honda Center2695 East Katella AvenueAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 704-2400 The P&G Gymnastics Championships come to Anaheim this month for a display of Olympic-sized proportions. Purchase a ticket to watch some of the best gymnasts in the country compete, with both men and women participating each day leading up to the finals on Saturday and Sunday. Gymnasts will participate in a variety of skills, including the floor exercise, vault, pommel horse, parallel bars, horizontal bar, uneven bars, still rings and balance beam. In addition, the 2016 U.S. women’s and men’s gymnastics teams will be honored during the event for their proven talent in last year’s games. Some of the team members will be part of a Hall of Fame induction ceremony at a local hotel on Saturday, August 19 as well.

August 18, 2017



Gala of the Stars

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.festivalballet.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts600 Town Center DriveCosta mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 For a decade, this international ballet festival has enchanted audiences, with tickets selling out each year. The showcase, hosted by Festival Ballet Theatre, welcomes other renowned theater companies as well, including American Ballet Theatre, Royal Ballet, San Francisco Ballet and more. The night kicks off at 6 p.m. with the Inspired Young Dancer Performance, featuring the next generation of ballet dancers chosen by the Youth America Grand Prix. Following at 7 p.m., acts two and three feature some of the biggest names in ballet. Guest artists include Misty Copeland and Alexandre Hammoudi in a “Romeo and Juliet” pas de deux, Lauren Cuthbertson and Eric Underwood in “Chroma and After the Rain” and Yuan Yuan Tan and Vitor Luiz in “Bells and Finding Light.”

August 20, 2017



Plum Festival

Old World German Restaurant

7561 Center Avenue

Huntington Beach, CA 92647

(714) 895-8020

www.oldworld.ws Old World German Restaurant7561 Center AvenueHuntington Beach, CA 92647(714) 895-8020 Savor the flavor of some delicious plums at the Old World Plum Festival. A special German celebration dedicated to this unique piece of fruit, visitors can try a variety of desserts and snacks made with plums, including plum crepes, Berliners and plum cakes. There will also be barbecue served for those seeking a full belly. In addition to tasty treats and delicious foods, the festival will offer a plethora of activities, including live music from the German American Brass Band and carnival games. The restaurant will also host its regular wiener dog races that day, adding to the excitement of the free festival.

August 20, 2017



NTL Screening: Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead

Irvine Barclay Theatre

4242 Campus Drive

Irvine, CA 92612

(949) 854-4646

www.thebarclay.org Irvine Barclay Theatre4242 Campus DriveIrvine, CA 92612(949) 854-4646 In Association with Arts Orange County, the Irvine Barclay Theatre presents a National Theatre Live screening of “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead.” Starring Daniel Radcliffe of “Harry Potter” fame and Joshua McGuire of BBC television series “The Hour,” the situation comedy written by Tom Stoppard expands on the lives of minor “Hamlet” characters Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. While guests can expect appearances by some bigger names in the Shakespeare play, most of this comedy deals with the two characters as they wait in the wings. It first premiered in the 1960s, though this version was performed at The Old Vic in London from February to May this year.

August 23, 2017



Kokedama Workshop

Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com Roger’s Gardens2301 San Joaquin Hills RoadCorona del Mar, CA 92625(949) 640-5800 Today, a unique seminar comes to Roger’s Gardens. Join the center’s visual creative director Aimee Goodwin and horticulturist Kathleen Nestell for a lesson in how to make these impressive pieces of Japanese garden art. Kokedama loosely translates to “moss ball,” revealing a little bit about the project. Goodwin and Nestell will guide visitors through the process, offering step-by-step instructions on how to wrap the plant’s root systems in moss and bind them with string to hide the evidence. Each participant gets enough materials to make three kokedamas: a bromeliad and two indoor plants, the moss, string and soil. These perfectly beautiful displays offer a unique addition to any garden and also make great gifts.

August 24, 2017



In Person: Charles Arnoldi

Laguna Art Museum

307 Cliff Drive

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-8971

www.lagunaartmuseum.org Laguna Art Museum307 Cliff DriveLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-8971 California-based artist Charles Arnoldi, whose works are currently being showcased in the “Selections from the Permanent Collection, with Guests” exhibition, will visit the Laguna Art Museum for one night only. Included with museum admission, guests can listen to Arnoldi talk about his art, which he been on exhibit for more than 40 years throughout the state and beyond. With a selection of paintings, sculptures and prints, his unique and colorful works are very eye-catching. Along with Arnoldi’s work, which will be on display until September 24, you can check out loans from other guest artists, including Pamela Banks, Michael Ray, Gary and Lindy Dinkin and one other anonymous artist.

August 24, 2017



See Dierks Bentley Live!

Honda Center

2695 East Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 704-2400

www.dierks.com Honda Center2695 East Katella AvenueAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 704-2400 Dierks Bentley pushes the boundaries of country music, incorporating a variety of sounds—from popular modern styles to traditional and blueglass influences—in his hits. Now, he returns to Southern California after playing this year’s Stagecoach Festival on his What the Hell World Tour. Expect to hear jams like “Drunk on a Plane” and “Somewhere on a Beach,” older hits like “What Was I Thinkin’” and meaningful numbers like “Black” and “Riser.” Dierks will be joined by Cole Swindell, who has also made a name for himself in the country world, and newcomer Jon Pardi.

August 31 – September 3, 2017



Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend

Disneyland Resort

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(407) 939-4786

www.rundisney.com Disneyland Resort1313 Disneyland DriveAnaheim, CA 92802(407) 939-4786 Get ready to travel to infinity and beyond at the end of the month with the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend. In celebration of the upcoming addition of more Pixar fun to Disney’s California Adventure Park, the half marathon itself will feature a “Toy Story” theme this time around, incorporating some favorite characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. There will also be a 10K, featuring appearances from Sully, Mike and friends from the “Monsters, Inc.” films. Then, during the 5K, keep an eye out for “The Incredibles.” While the runs are bound to be a thrill, don’t forget to check out runDisney’s kid races and the health and fitness expo that will run from Thursday through Saturday.

Throughout August 2017



Enjoy an Escape Room

Exodus Escape Room

5642 East La Palma Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92807

(714) 392-7909

www.exodusescaperoom.com Exodus Escape Room5642 East La Palma AvenueAnaheim, CA 92807(714) 392-7909 For something a little different that can be enjoyed by the whole family, visit Exodus Escape Room this month. A new twist on escape rooms, this one leaves the fear and fright at the door, offering an experience that even children can partake in and enjoy—with smiles on their faces. Book with as few as two people, but opt for more if you can—to improve your chances of escaping. You’ll have an hour to see if you and your group of eight or less can beat the clock and solve the puzzles on time. There are three escape rooms to choose from: the Exodus room, Masquerade Manor or Sherlock’s Study.

Fridays and Saturdays in August 2017



Movies on the Beach

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 729-3863

www.newportdunes.com Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort1131 Back Bay DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 729-3863 Movies on the Beach at Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort offers a chance to enjoy family-friendly films on the shores of the Newport Back Bay. As the summer winds down, end it right by bringing your beach chairs and blankets to claim your space, then sit back and relax as you watch some great films. The line-up for August includes a blend of new and classic films, including “The Sandlot,” “Pocahontas,” “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Art,” “The Aristocats,” “Sing,” “Where the Wild Things Are” and more. Catch one on a Friday or Saturday evening, or stop by for each installment of this fun family-oriented event.