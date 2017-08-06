Police Suspect 2 Killings In Compton Were Gang-Related

August 6, 2017 3:03 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies suspect the shooting deaths of two young men in a motel parking lot in Compton were gang-related.

Homicide detectives say in a news release that the men aged 18 and 20 were fixing their vehicle Saturday afternoon when two suspects in a small car pulled alongside them, got out and opened fire.

The victims, both Hispanic, were shot at least once.

Deputies say the gunmen drove off, and abandoned the car a short distance away. The suspects, described as adult Hispanic men, remain at large and detectives are investigating.

