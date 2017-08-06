Fans Gather In Downtown L.A. To Celebrate The Life Of Chester Bennington

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Fans are gathering to celebrate the life of Chester Bennington in downtown L.A. tonight.
As many as 1,000 people were expected at the event at 200 N. Grand Ave., held in memory of the late Linkin Park frontman, who was found dead at his L.A. home last month.
Bennington was just 41 years old when he was found hanged on July 20. He had been open about his battle with drug use.
Linkin Park’s debut album, Hybrid Theory, was released in 2000 and became a huge success. In 2005, it was named the best-selling debut album of the decade.
The memorial is scheduled to continue until 9 p.m. Saturday.