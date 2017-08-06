Best Upcoming Concerts & Shows This Summer & Fall In Los Angeles

If you’re a fan of concerts and live shows, there’s a lot to look forward to! From the Hollywood Bowl to STAPLES Center and other top venues, artists like singer/songwriter Ed Sheeren, pop phenom Katy Perry and others will be hitting the stage!

July 29, 2017



Metallica

Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr

Pasadena, CA 91103

Since Metallica formed in the early 1980's, they have shown they certainly known how to rock. Since then, they have put out album after album with hit songs that have delighted listeners throughout the years. In support of their latest album from 2016,"Hardwired…To Self-Destruct," Metallica will grace the stage at the famed Rose Bowl Stadium at the end of July. Their WorldWired 2017 North American Tour in support of their new album is sure to feature hits from the album, as well as other songs like "Nothing Else Matters," "The Unforgiven," and many others. Get ready to rock out!

July 30, 2017



John Mayer

The Forum

3900 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90305

When it comes to playing the blues, amazing guitar work, and terrific songwriting, there's no one quite like John Mayer. For decades now, Mayer has been at the top of his game putting out album after album with hit songs. In April of 2017, Mayer released "The Search For Everything," featuring bluesy soul-searching songs. In support of this album, Mayer will be playing the The Forum. Expect to hear songs like "Still Feel Like Your Man," "Love On The Weekend," and older hits from his past albums like "Heartbreak Warfare" and "Your Body Is A Wonderland."

August 10, 11 & 12, 2017



Ed Sheeran

STAPLES Center

1111 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Ed Sheeren has experienced a meteoric rise to stardom that is pretty rare these days. While singer/songwriters are great, they rarely are propelled to being able to sell out Wembley Stadium in London or the STAPLES Center. Sheeren, with his ginger hair, is a rarity though. His songs have connected with fans worldwide. From "Shape of You," to "Perfect," "Castle on the Hill," and "Photograph," Sheeren's terrific voice and charming tunes are perfect to experience and hear live. Sheeren will play the STAPLES Center on August 10, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. in support of his third studio album "÷." The Grammy award winning global superstar has only gotten better over time. Make sure not to miss out on this show to experience his exceptional voice and songs. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

August 22, 2017



The Planets With Dudamel

The Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

On August 22, 2017, Angelenos are in for a real treat as Venezulean conductor Gustavo Dudamel presents "The Planets With Dudamel." Starting at 8 p.m., the famed conductor will help bring a magnificent musical soundtrack to a colorful vision of the solar system. Get ready to experience a look at planets on large screens while listening to ideal music under the night's sky.

October 7, 2017



Kings Of Leon

The Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

Beginning at 8 p.m., Kings of Leon will rock the crowd at the stored Hollywood Bowl. Opening for the Nashville-based rock band will be Dawes, who are known for their hits as well. Singer Caleb Followill along with band members/relatives, are playing the Bowl in support of their 2016 album "Walls." Songs like "Waste A Moment," "Reverend," and "Around the World" from the latest album have become major hits, but also expect to hear rock classics like "Use Somebody, " Closer," and "Wait For Me."

October 12, 14, 16 & 18 2017



Depeche Mode

The Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

The Hollywood Bowl is the perfect setting to experience one of rock n roll's greatest bands. Depeche Mode will play 4 nights in October for their Global Spirit Tour. The English-electronic band formed in England, and have become rock legends since their founding in 1980. Expect to hear songs from their latest album, "Where's the Revolution," as well as other hits like "Jus't Can't Get Enough," and "Enjoy The Silence."

November 7, 8 & 9, 2017



Katy Perry

STAPLES Center

1111 S Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Pop star Katy Perry will be making her appearance in Los Angeles in support of her latest album "Witness." The singer and global sensation has been a star for several years now, churning out hit after hit. From "Teenage Dream" to newer hits off her recent album like "Swish Swish, " Bon Apetit" and "Chained To The Rhythm," Perry is slated to put on a performance to remember. The singer is known to constantly push the envelope with not only her music, but her outfits and stage sets. As part of this North American leg of the Witness tour, Angelenos will get to see this worldwide star in person and experience her excellent hits.

November 24, 2017