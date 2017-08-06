Best Upcoming Concerts & Shows This Summer & Fall In Los Angeles

August 6, 2017 5:37 AM
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS Radio)
If you’re a fan of concerts and live shows, there’s a lot to look forward to! From the Hollywood Bowl to STAPLES Center and other top venues, artists like singer/songwriter Ed Sheeren, pop phenom Katy Perry and others will be hitting the stage!

July 29, 2017
Musician James Hetfield of Metallica performs onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)


Metallica
Rose Bowl
1001 Rose Bowl Dr
Pasadena, CA 91103
www.rosebowlstadium.com

Since Metallica formed in the early 1980’s, they have shown they certainly known how to rock. Since then, they have put out album after album with hit songs that have delighted listeners throughout the years. In support of their latest album from 2016,”Hardwired…To Self-Destruct,” Metallica will grace the stage at the famed Rose Bowl Stadium at the end of July. Their WorldWired 2017 North American Tour in support of their new album is sure to feature hits from the album, as well as other songs like “Nothing Else Matters,” “The Unforgiven,” and many others. Get ready to rock out!

July 30, 2017
john mayer

(credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Food Network Magazine)


John Mayer
The Forum
3900 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90305
www.ticketmaster.com

When it comes to playing the blues, amazing guitar work, and terrific songwriting, there’s no one quite like John Mayer. For decades now, Mayer has been at the top of his game putting out album after album with hit songs. In April of 2017, Mayer released “The Search For Everything,” featuring bluesy soul-searching songs. In support of this album, Mayer will be playing the The Forum. Expect to hear songs like “Still Feel Like Your Man,” “Love On The Weekend,” and older hits from his past albums like “Heartbreak Warfare” and “Your Body Is A Wonderland.”

August 10, 11 & 12, 2017
ed sheeran phil walter getty 946 Best Upcoming Concerts & Shows This Summer & Fall In Los Angeles

(Phil Walter/Getty Images)


Ed Sheeran
STAPLES Center
1111 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
www.staplescenter.com

Ed Sheeren has experienced a meteoric rise to stardom that is pretty rare these days. While singer/songwriters are great, they rarely are propelled to being able to sell out Wembley Stadium in London or the STAPLES Center. Sheeren, with his ginger hair, is a rarity though. His songs have connected with fans worldwide. From “Shape of You,” to “Perfect,” “Castle on the Hill,” and “Photograph,” Sheeren’s terrific voice and charming tunes are perfect to experience and hear live. Sheeren will play the STAPLES Center on August 10, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. in support of his third studio album “÷.” The Grammy award winning global superstar has only gotten better over time. Make sure not to miss out on this show to experience his exceptional voice and songs. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

August 22, 2017
gettyimages 630758460 Best Upcoming Concerts & Shows This Summer & Fall In Los Angeles

(Photo credit should read HERBERT NEUBAUER/AFP/Getty Images)


The Planets With Dudamel
The Hollywood Bowl
2301 Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
www.hollywoodbowl.com

On August 22, 2017, Angelenos are in for a real treat as Venezulean conductor Gustavo Dudamel presents “The Planets With Dudamel.” Starting at 8 p.m., the famed conductor will help bring a magnificent musical soundtrack to a colorful vision of the solar system. Get ready to experience a look at planets on large screens while listening to ideal music under the night’s sky.

October 7, 2017
gettyimages 629044332 Best Upcoming Concerts & Shows This Summer & Fall In Los Angeles

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CBS Radio)


Kings Of Leon
The Hollywood Bowl
2301 Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
www.hollywoodbowl.com

Beginning at 8 p.m., Kings of Leon will rock the crowd at the stored Hollywood Bowl. Opening for the Nashville-based rock band will be Dawes, who are known for their hits as well. Singer Caleb Followill along with band members/relatives, are playing the Bowl in support of their 2016 album “Walls.” Songs like “Waste A Moment,” “Reverend,” and “Around the World” from the latest album have become major hits, but also expect to hear rock classics like “Use Somebody, ” Closer,” and “Wait For Me.”

October 12, 14, 16 & 18 2017
gettyimages 810887868 Best Upcoming Concerts & Shows This Summer & Fall In Los Angeles

(Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)


Depeche Mode
The Hollywood Bowl
2301 Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
www.hollywoodbowl.com

The Hollywood Bowl is the perfect setting to experience one of rock n roll’s greatest bands. Depeche Mode will play 4 nights in October for their Global Spirit Tour. The English-electronic band formed in England, and have become rock legends since their founding in 1980. Expect to hear songs from their latest album, “Where’s the Revolution,” as well as other hits like “Jus’t Can’t Get Enough,” and “Enjoy The Silence.”

November 7, 8 & 9, 2017
gettyimages 800585692 Best Upcoming Concerts & Shows This Summer & Fall In Los Angeles

(Credit: Ian Gavan / Stringer)


Katy Perry
STAPLES Center
1111 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
www.staplescenter.com

Pop star Katy Perry will be making her appearance in Los Angeles in support of her latest album “Witness.” The singer and global sensation has been a star for several years now, churning out hit after hit. From “Teenage Dream” to newer hits off her recent album like “Swish Swish, ” Bon Apetit” and “Chained To The Rhythm,” Perry is slated to put on a performance to remember. The singer is known to constantly push the envelope with not only her music, but her outfits and stage sets. As part of this North American leg of the Witness tour, Angelenos will get to see this worldwide star in person and experience her excellent hits.

November 24, 2017
gettyimages 523681284 Best Upcoming Concerts & Shows This Summer & Fall In Los Angeles

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)


Guns N Roses
STAPLES Center
1111 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
www.staplescenter.com

After the meteoric rise in the 80’s of Guns N Roses, their subsequent fall, and their latest comeback, who wouldn’t want to see this band that truly rocks? Following the groups formation in 1985, they churned out hit after hit with a cool attitude that went along with the L.A. rock scene. With solid albums like thier debut album “Appetite for Destruction,” as well as “Use Your Illusion I” and “Use Your Illusion II,” it’s safe to say that Guns N Roses is an iconic band. As one of the most influential bands in music history, this is one show you won’t want to miss. After all, when Axl Rose commits to a show, it’s something you can’t afford to miss. The show begins at 7:30pm and expect to hear “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Welcome To The Jungle,” and “Paradise City.” This is undoubtedly one of the hottest tickets in town.

