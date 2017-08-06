Best Activities To Know About This Week In Los Angeles – August 7

As summer heat scorches the city, we’ve chosen a few ways to stay cool this week. Movies are always a great way to beat the heat, and with a short film festival, Disney singalong, and midnight movie double feature, there’s plenty of fun ways to see a flick. An evening concert series downtown is a fun way to get out while it’s not too hot, and if you’re not afraid to build up a little sweat, CicLAvia returns Sunday with a new route near the San Pedro harbor.

Monday, August 7



LA Shorts International Film Festival

Laemmle NoHo 7

5240 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood, CA 91601

www.lashortsfest.com Laemmle NoHo 75240 Lankershim Blvd.North Hollywood, CA 91601 One of the most prestigious and largest international short film festivals in the world is back for its 21st season. The LA Shorts International Film Festival will once again showcase 280 films from 25 countries that span the globe. Accredited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, award winners are eligible for Academy nominations, so see them before they were cool. Today’s program includes “Euro Shorts,” and begins at 1:00pm.

Tuesday, August 8



“The Lion King” Sing-Along

El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) DISNEY6

www.elcapitantheatre.com El Capitan Theatre6838 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(800) DISNEY6 Join your favorite meerkat for an all new way to enjoy the Disney classic “The Lion King.” Who can resist singing along to beloved songs like “Hakuna Matata” and “Circle of Life,” as the film plays on the El Capitan’s big screen. A special live appearance by Timon starts the show, and ticket packages are available that include a meerkat meet and greet, breakfast from Mel’s Drive-In, commemorative photo, and complimentary digital download of the movie. The sing-along runs through August 20.

Wednesday, August 9



See “The Cake”

Echo Theater Company

Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(310) 307-3753

www.echotheatercompany.com Echo Theater CompanyAtwater Village Theatre3269 Casitas AveLos Angeles, CA 90039(310) 307-3753 If you thought you missed the chance to see the sold out world premiere of “The Cake,” you’re in luck, as the play has been extended through Sunday. Debra Jo Rupp (most notably from “That 70’s Show”) plays a baker whose life gets turned upside down when a girl she helped raise comes back home to get married to another woman. Through her inner conflict about making a cake for this wedding, she finally learns to think for herself, but what will she ultimately decide?

Thursday, August 10



‘Upstairs Downstairs’ Tours

The Gamble House

4 Westmoreland Place

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 793-3334

www.gablehouse.com The Gamble House4 Westmoreland PlacePasadena, CA 91103(626) 793-3334 The famous Gamble House is once again openings its servants’ quarters this summer for an exclusive tour. Walk through the architectural masterpiece, and compare the family’s living spaces to those “in service.” The 90 minute tour will reveal new information recently learned about the family’s personal history, and their relationship to the multi-ethnic staff that helped make their lives more comfortable. Tours occur on the hour from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., and continue through Sunday (with tours noon – 3 p.m.).

Friday, August 11



FIGFest 2017

FIGat7th

735 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90017

www.artsbrookfield.com FIGat7th735 S Figueroa St.Los Angeles, CA 90017 Every Friday in August, FIGat7th is hosting a free concert series that includes a Happy Hour, DJ set at the Plaza Stage, and a headlining musical act. Transforming the outdoor plaza into an intimate concert venue tonight is Hanni El Khatib. The San Francisco-born singer-songwriter is co-owner of the L.A.-based independent record label Innovative Leisure, and performs a wide variety of musical genres, ranging from garage rock to punk to hip-hop. Chulita Vinyl Club kicks it off with a DJ set.

Saturday, August 12



Midnight Movies in the Cemetery Double Feature

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

www.cinespia.org Hollywood Forever Cemetery6000 Santa Monica Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90038 This one’s for the night owls. A Midnight Movie double feature of cult classics “Half Baked” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” are showing as part of Cinespia’s 7th Annual Slumber Party. Ticketholders will be admitted starting at 11:30 p.m., and the films run from midnight – 4:20 a.m. The themed photo booth will be open, and DJ Nobody will be spinning a set. Bring blankets and pillows and enjoy the best adult slumber party under the stars around.

Sunday, August 13



CicLAvia New Route!

San Pedro/Wilmington

www.ciclavia.org San Pedro/Wilmington The country’s largest open streets event is introducing a new route today with CicLAvia San Pedro and Wilmington. Streets will be closed to cars and wide open for cyclists, pedestrians, skaters, scooters, runners, and anyone else sans car. With no start or finish line, you can start wherever you like and enjoy the route at your leisure. CicLAvia is one of L.A.’s most popular outdoor events, so if you haven’t checked it out yet, now’s the perfect time.

Article by Kellie Fell.