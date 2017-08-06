Best Activities For Summer Thrill Seekers In Orange County

Orange County has many summer activities for the thrill seeker in your family. The rapidly approaching summer is a prime time for new attractions to open. Travel to galaxies far, far away. Experience fast speeds, high descents, and hairpin turns. Get soaked in cool water on a hot summer’s day while feeling an adrenaline rush. Compete with fellow adrenaline addicts while flying a fighter jet. The need for speed can be found right here in Orange County!



Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Disney’s California Adventure

1313 S. Harbor Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4636

www.disneyland.disney.go.com Disney’s California Adventure1313 S. Harbor Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4636 Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! opens on May 27, just in time for summer. Coinciding with the opening of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 movie, this ride is a mission to rescue the Guardians of the Galaxy from a giant fortress. You can experience one of six randomized scenarios of hair-raising ascent-and-drop thrills with Star-Lord’s awesome mix tape as the soundtrack in the background. After your mission is complete, keep your adrenaline pumping with rides on California Screamin’ and Grizzly River Run (the water will assuredly cool you down after walking around the park on a hot summer’s day).



Star Tours – The Adventure Continues

Disneyland Park

1313 S. Harbor Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4636

www.disneyland.disney.go.com Disneyland Park1313 S. Harbor Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4636 Star Tours – The Adventure Continues takes you on a tour of the Star Wars universe aboard a Starspeeder 1000. Unique adrenaline-pumping adventures abound as multiple storylines and randomized combinations work to create a different scenario almost every time you ride it. You may be thrust into the middle of a galactic battle above the galactic capitol planet, Coruscant, plunge into the oceans of Naboo while avoiding monstrous fish, or careen through the Death Star to escape Darth Vader’s wrath. After riding this, head over to Adventureland to join the Indiana Jones™ Adventure and help Indy escape the wrath of an angry ancient god. Then head over to Frontierland as you hold on to your hats and glasses on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad for the wildest ride in the wilderness.



Sol Spin

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Blvd.

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

www.knotts.com Knott’s Berry Farm8039 Beach Blvd.Buena Park, CA 90620(714) 220-5200 Sol Spin is Knott’s Berry Farm’s newest thrill ride. This ride sends you on a thrilling adventure over 6 stories high as you rotate in all directions on one of six spinning arms. Each arm rotates 360 degrees independently of one another providing a different experience every time you ride it. If that’s not enough for you, take on a drop of 109 feet and experience spiral, corkscrew, cobra roll, and overbanked curves on the Silver Bullet®. Then, experience the feeling of weightlessness while 252 feet above the pavement before blasting down to earth at 50 MPH on Supreme Scream. Related: Best Festivals Near Orange County This Summer



Shore Break

Knott’s Soak City Waterpark

8039 Beach Blvd.

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

www.soakcityoc.com Knott’s Soak City Waterpark8039 Beach Blvd.Buena Park, CA 90620(714) 220-5200 Shore Break is over seven stories high with six different thrilling water slides to experience. On four of these slides, you will climb inside an Aqua-Launch chamber as you wait with tingling anticipation as the floor suddenly drops out from underneath your feet and you start hurtling through the water tube. There are also two dueling tube slides that zip you through a series of drops and turns. Continue your Soak City experience with an inner-tube flume ride that launches you from a 39-foot high platform on the Malibu Run. And for the ultimate gravity-defying thrill, Old Man Falls will test your inner strength with a speedy 63-foot high slides.