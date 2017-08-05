UCLA System Hacked In Cyber Attack

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – UCLA officials are notifying about 32,000 people about a cyberattack on a university computer server containing personal information about some students, although officials have said they do not believe the hacker actually obtained any sensitive information.
According to UCLA officials, the attack was aimed at a Summer Sessions and International Education Office server that contains information such as students’ names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance IDs and some student-reported medical information.
“Extensive forensic analysis of the attack does not show that the attacker actually accessed or acquired any personal information on the server,” according to the university. “However, that possibility cannot be conclusively ruled out.”
The attack did not threaten any information provided by students on or after April 13, 2016, UCLA officials said when the attack was made public Friday.
“We have made modifications to the server to help protect against another cyberattack, and we continue to work to strengthen the security of our systems,” the statement said.
The university is offering one year of free identity protection services to affected people. Notices are being sent out and should be received in the next few weeks, officials said.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)
One Comment