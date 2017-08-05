Pyramid Lake Reopens After Toxic Algae Bloom

CASTAIC (CBSLA.com) – Pyramid Lake — which had been partly closed to swimmers due to an algae bloom – fully reopened Saturday.
On Tuesday, the state Department of Water Resources raised its algae bloom toxin advisory level for Vaquero Swim Beach at Pyramid Lake to “warning,” which forced the closure of the beach to swimmers.
Lab tests conducted later in the week revealed lower toxin levels. On Friday, the advisory was dropped down from “warning” to “caution,” allowing officials to reopen Vaquero to swimmers and boaters on Saturday.
Throughout this time, Emigrant Landing Swim Beach has stayed open to swimmers and boaters because its algae toxin level has remained at a caution advisory.
“Based on the latest laboratory test results, the advisory for the Vaquero Swim Beach has changed from ‘Warning’ to ‘Caution,’” the DWR said in a news release Friday. “Emigrant Landing Swim Beach is also at “Caution” level. Swimming is now allowed throughout Pyramid Lake, but recreational users are urged to avoid direct contact with blue-green algae, which can pose health risks, particularly to children and pets.”
Vaquero Swim Beach has been closed intermittently throughout July due to the toxic algae problem.
In late July, a couple who were unaware of the advisory, told CBS2 that the algae sickened their 15-month-old child when they took him for a dip in the lake. They claim they never saw any signs cautioning them about the toxic algae.