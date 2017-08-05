Armed Man Shot, Killed By Police In Venice

VENICE (CBSLA.com) – An armed man was shot and killed by Los Angeles police in Venice Friday night.
At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to Venice Boulevard and Marian Place on a report of a man who was inside a residence destroying property. They arrived to find a woman standing outside the residence and observed the suspect with a rifle. At some point, officers shot and wounded the suspect.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.
The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene.
There were no other injuries. The victim was not immediately identified.