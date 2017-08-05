Lyft Driver Viciously Attacked On Camera In Alleged Road Rage, Robbery Incident

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Los Angeles Lyft driver says she was brutally attacked in what she calls a case of road rage-turned-robbery.

A witness caught the violence on cell phone video, showing Tenicia Bennet being attacked at a gas station in Miracle Mile.

“I can’t watch it, no. I can’t watch it — see myself being dragged across a gas station for no reason,” she said.

A full-time Lyft driver, Bennet says she had just dropped off a customer and stopped to get gas when two women jumped out of a car and started hurling insults, then punches, dragging her by her hair and threatening other customers who tried to intervene.

“I just would never have thought that I would experience something like that,” Bennet said.

The car the two women were in had an Uber sticker but the company says the car is registered to a man who hasn’t driven for Uber in two months.

Now Bennet, who’s been a ride-share driver for years, says she’s not sure she’ll ever drive again.

A Lyft spokesman sent CBS2/KCAL9 a statement reading in part: “There is no place for such violence in our society. Our thoughts are with Tenicia as she recovers from this terrible ordeal. We stand ready to assist law enforcement.”

A single mom, Bennet says the attackers took her wallet, her phone and her rent — leaving her broke and broken.

She says the LAPD has been able to trace the car’s license plate and investigators have a lead on the suspects.