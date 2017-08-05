Search For Suspects Underway In Double-Homicide At Compton Hotel

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) — Deputies say two men were gunned down in a gang-related shooting at a Compton hotel Saturday and the search for the suspects is underway.
The deadly attack happened around 5 p.m. at the Travel Plaza Inn near South Long Beach Blvd. and East Marcelle St.
Deputies say the victims, aged 18 and 20, were working on a car in the parking lot when two other men drove up, got out and started chasing and shooting at the them.
One man died in the lobby of the hotel trying to get away, the other in the parking lot.
Investigators say the suspects drove away in a Honda.
Hotel detectives tell CBS2/KCAL9 the area has been a hotbed of prostitution, drugs and gang activity.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.