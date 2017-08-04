Rams Hold Back-to-School Drive

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Rams are scoring a touchdown with local students.
The team held a back-to-school drive at Friday’s training camp in Irvine to collect supplies for the school year.
Rams fans who came to practice donated pencils, binders and other school supplies for kids from downtown L.A.
The Rams partnered with Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) to provide students with supplies. HOLA is a non-profit organization providing academic, art and athletic programs to underserved youth.
Rams fan Mark Covarruvias donated three backpacks stuffed with school supplies.
Why was it important for him to donate so much?
“Just to help out for the people who do need it,” Covarruvias said. “Who can’t afford it.”