Malibu Police Pursuit Ends With Van In Ocean

MALIBU (CBSLA.com) — A man was taken into custody after leading a brief police pursuit, crashing into as many as 15 vehicles in the process and finally landing his van in the ocean.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were first reported to be in pursuit of a van going north on Pacific Coast Highway at 11:18 p.m. The deputies lost sight of the van when it crashed into six vehicles north of Yerba Buena Road.
The empty van was later found in the ocean north of crash site.
As many as four people were injured in the collisions, with at least one being taken to the hospital.
California Highway Patrol officers took the driver, whose identity was not released, into custody. It’s not yet known if alcohol or drugs were involved.
One Comment