LinkedIn Report: Los Angeles Top Destination For New York Workers

August 4, 2017 10:20 PM
Filed Under: LinkedIn Workforce Report, Los Angeles, New York

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — New Yorkers might have a reputation of complaining about Los Angeles, but that isn’t stopping them from moving to the Southern California city.

According to a new LinkedIn Workforce Report, over the past 12 months L.A. gained the most workers from the Big Apple.

For every 10,000 LinkedIn members in L.A., 7.3 workers moved to the city in the last year from New York.

The number of workers coming from NYC was more than double the number coming from Chicago, the next city on the list.

