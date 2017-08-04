Is Your Heartburn Medication Dangerous?

Proton pump inhibitors, which are a class of medication used for the treatment of acid reflux, chronic heartburn, and ulcers, have been assumed to be safe.

It has now been discovered that those proton pump inhibitors, sold under the names like Prevacid, Prilosec, Nexium, and others have now been linked to possible life-threatening risks due to the damage they may gradually cause to the kidneys and can lead to end stage renal disease, necessitating dialysis or kidney transplants.

In fact, you may have taken the proton pump inhibitors without knowing that the extent of the risks, which are only now being discovered. According to Perry Weitz, of the nationally recognized law firm Weitz and Luxenberg, the failure to warn you about the risks mean that you may be able to file a lawsuit for the defective medications that you took. Obviously, if you’ve noticed symptoms of kidney damage, like fluid retention — especially in your legs, ankles, or feet, change in urine output, blood in urine, nausea, vomiting, or seizures, talk to your doctor first. And then consider calling national legal experts like Weitz and Luxenberg to see what can be done about your new knowledge of your rights.

– Amy E. Feldman, Your Legal Explainer.