Children Among 4 Killed In Crash On Shoulder Of 10 Freeway

August 4, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Freeway Crash

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — Four people – including two children – were killed Friday while pulled over on the side of the 10 Freeway, authorities said.

The three-car crash occurred around just after 2 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway east of Citrus Avenue in Fontana, according to California Highway Patrol.

Two other people involved in the crash have minor injuries and were taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, according to officials.

Authorities say a disabled Honda was on the side of the road when it was hit by a Nissan.

The car reportedly pulled over after it had overheated.

Investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the crash.

