Caught On Video: Cyclists Yank Driver Out Of Car In Koreatown

KOREATOWN (CBSLA.com) — A confrontation between a driver and a group of bicyclists was caught on video in Koreatown.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday near 6th Street and Hobart in Koreatown. A bystander captured the confrontation with a cell phone camera.

Witnesses say a group of bicyclists – including children – were on a night ride through the area and were lawfully going through an intersection. They continued through the intersection even when their light turned red, but other drivers were giving them the right away, according to witnesses – except one.

The driver of a white BMW sedan apparently became impatient and began inching through the intersection and hit one of the cyclists, according to a LAPD watch commander. The cyclists thought he was trying to leave the scene, and a shouting match erupted.

Video shows at least two cyclists yanking a man out of his car and wrestling him to the ground. With his arms behind his back, the driver was kept on the ground by a cyclist who sat on his back until police arrived.

Witness Brandon Pak said the BMW ran over the leg of one of the cyclists, prompting the ambulance.

The driver was later seen in handcuffs, but it’s not clear if he was actually arrested.

The extent of the bicyclist’s injuries was not known.