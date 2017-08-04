Scottish Brewery Building Craft Beer Bar Across US-Mexico Border

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A Scottish brewery has announced plans to open a craft beer bar across the U.S.-Mexico border.

BrewDog says “The Bar on the Edge,” built from old shipping containers, will make “a physical statement about collaboration and inclusivity,” serving Mexican beers on the U.S. side and vice-versa.

The exact location of the bar is said to be “top secret,” however, a spokesperson for the company stated half of the bar will be in Texas and the other half in Chihuahua, Mexico, with a dotted line across the center of the bar marking the border.

“Beer is a universal language and has a heritage and legacy that far outdates the creation of most nation states,” BrewDog co-founder James Watt stated. “So we want to celebrate its capacity to bring cultures together with this ‘Bar on the Edge.’ Craft beer has always been a collaborative and inclusive industry – we certainly couldn’t exist without being welcomed to the fold by many of the US breweries that inspired us – so we want to reinforce its social impact and capacity to bring people together.”

Watt added company officials plan to “request official permission from the local authorities,” but suggested they wouldn’t be waiting to get the official go-ahead.

” … I guess it would make it more difficult to build a wall if there’s a BrewDog bar in the way,” he said. “We’re planning on putting the bar there anyway until someone tells us to move it.”