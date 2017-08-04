Nearly 2,000 Dead, Neglected Animals Found In Industrial Warehouse

MONTCLAIR (CBSLA.com) — Nearly 2,000 chickens, parakeets, lovebirds, and other exotic birds and reptiles were found at a warehouse in Montclair.

One person is in custody on an unrelated charge and several agencies were called in to remove the animals, which were discovered after a report of animal noises coming from the industrial complex.

The warehouse was said to be covered in feces, filled with trash, and provided little ventilation for the number of chicks, chickens and exotic birds found in the warehouse. Crews removing animals from the warehouse had to wear protective gear.

Neighbors in the industrial park said that the owner of the business had been there for a few years and appeared to sell exotic birds and snakes. But when he began living there a few months ago, neighbors say the stench coming from the warehouse got worse, and deliveries started coming at all hours of the day.

Business park in Montclair reeks after humane society removes thousands of animals (dead and alive) from building. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/nZgdZ232jM — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) August 4, 2017

“It was godawful what they were pulling out of here,” a neighbor said. “The smell was ferocious — I guess there were a thousand animals in there.”

The owner of the business was arrested earlier this week on an unrelated charge, but could face animal cruelty charges at a later time.

All of the surviving birds and animals are being evaluated and cared for by the Inland Valley Humane Society SPCA.