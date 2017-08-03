3 Men Rescued After Ventura County Fair Bungee Jump Malfunctions

August 3, 2017 5:41 AM
Filed Under: Bungee Jump, Rescue, Ventura County Fair

VENTURA (AP) — Authorities have rescued three men — including one who was hanging upside down — after they became stuck on a bungee jump ride at the Ventura County Fair.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

It took at least 20 minutes before rescuers were able to reach a man who apparently had jumped from a crane and was stuck upside down about 30 feet in the air, according to the Ventura County Fair.

He was taken down by a ladder truck and wasn’t hurt.

Two other men were trapped in a steel box that also was attached to the crane. A harness attached to a rope system enabled each man to climb down safely.

It’s unclear what caused the ride to malfunction.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch