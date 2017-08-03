Rain Floods Streets Of Acton, Traps Drivers, Metrolink

August 3, 2017 8:27 PM
Filed Under: Flooding

ACTON (CBSLA.com) — Several drivers were trapped and rescued after heavy rain flooded the Acton area Thursday afternoon.

The worst of the flooding happened at Crown Valley Road and Syracuse Avenue and at Smith Avenue and Soledad Canyon Road between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

One man driving a pickup truck got stuck in the raging waters and had to be hoisted to safety by a rescue helicopter.

A Metrolink train was also stranded during rush hour after ground gave way near the tracks. The train eventually was able to move on at about 7:45 p.m.

Acton is in the Antelope Valley off the 14 Freeway and has many natural river beds that fill up and take over the streets during heavy rains.

An inch-and-a-half of rain caused the flash flooding. As of 8:30 p.m. the flash flood watches and warnings were expired.

Flash flooding also caused big problems in Wrightwood, Crystal Cruz reports.

