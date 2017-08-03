High School Student To Face Charges For Alleged Role In Instagram Pranks

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — A 14-year-old Newhall boy has been detained in an investigation into several videos on social media showing teens attempting to cause mayhem and destruction at local businesses.
Authorities say the boy – a local high school student – will face vandalism and theft charges for his role in the videos posted on an Instagram account.
Some of the pranks include what is believed to be the boy stripping down to his underwear outside a 7-Eleven store before running inside and dumping a Slurpee over his head — causing a chaotic mess – and running into the kitchen of a neighboring Popeyes, grabbing a handful of chicken and running out, forcing the restaurant to throw out any remaining food that was now considered contaminated.
Comments posted to the videos appeared to be fans of the channel egging him on and encouraging him to attempt more pranks.
Detectives say the unidentified boy was detained this morning and was with his parents. The investigation – which could involve up to five criminal incidents – is active and ongoing, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.
Investigators are also looking into the possibility of more suspects involved in the pranks.
