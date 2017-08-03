Caltrans Sign In Northern California Hacked To Read ‘Trump Has Herpes’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — At least one computer hacker in Northern California is clearly not a fan of President Donald Trump.
CBS 13 in Sacramento reported Wednesday evening that drivers along I-80 had to do double-takes after seeing a hacked sign that said TRUMP HAS HERPES.
The first reports about the hacked sign started popping up on Twitter just before 11 p.m.
The sign near the UC Davis exit has since been fixed.
Caltrans told the station their signs are locked with a secret password so they are investigating how the sign was hacked.
The station said other signs have been hacked to disparage Asian drivers as well as another sign that was hacked to say “Free Hookers Ahead.”
A Caltrans spokesperson says the sign was placed at the location to warn drivers about traffic delays for a bridge-construction project.
