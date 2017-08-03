6 Dodgers Games To Be Shown On Local TV In Los Angeles, And Some Fans Are Thrilled

Spectrum Networks said Thursday it has reached an agreement to show the games on KTLA-TV starting Aug. 22 when the Dodgers visit Pittsburgh.The other games are on Aug. 29 at Arizona, Sept. 5 against Arizona, Sept. 12 at San Francisco, Sept. 19 at Philadelphia and Sept. 26 against San Diego.Thousands of Dodgers fans in Los Angeles have been prevented from watching the team on TV the last three seasons because of an ongoing dispute between Charter Communications, which carries the channel owned by the team, and other pay TV providers.
Charter’s Spectrum customers already receive access to SportsNet LA, the team’s channel.
On social media, some fans expressed their excitement about the televised games.
One Comment
I have a 92-year old Mother who has been a Dodgers fan since they were in Brooklyn. She would look forward to watching the games on TV every year. In her younger days, we would go together as a family to Dodger Stadium. This is very bittersweet. I’m happy that she’ll be able to enjoy her “boys” but angry and sad about the Dodgers greed.