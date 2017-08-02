5 Sickened After Strange Odor Forces Emergency Landing For Flight Out Of Long Beach

OKLAHOMA CITY (CBSLA.com) – A JetBlue flight out of Long Beach made an emergency landing in Oklahoma City early Wednesday morning after an unknown odor sent five people to the hospital.
JetBlue Flight 944 departed Long Beach Airport at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday bound for Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
However, according to CBS affiliate KWTV, an unknown odor in the cockpit forced the plane to make an emergency landing at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City at 2:22 a.m. Wednesday.
Three crew members and two passengers were taken to a hospital with breathing problems, KWTV reports. They are expected to be okay. Another 20 to 25 passengers were evaluated at the scene. Some were given oxygen tanks.
A spokesperson for Will Rogers World Airport told CBS2 that the remaining passengers were put on a relief plane later Wednesday morning and resumed their trip to Fort Lauderdale.
The source of the odor has not yet been identified, KWTV said.
