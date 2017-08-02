Only On 2: Security Video Captures Naked Man Going On Tirade At Juicy Wingz Restaurant

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Security video captured a naked man going on a tirade at a Juicy Wingz restaurant in Pasadena.

“It was a scene that I’m sure nobody wants to see,” said Tony, the restaurant’s general manager.

Tony didn’t want to appear on camera, but the same could not be said of a patron who started out in the video getting in Tony’s face and ripping off his shirt, and everything else.

The shirt ripper and stripper is a 20-year-old named Daniel. Tony said he had issues with him the day before and when Tony asks him to leave the restaurant, he got mad.

“At that point, this Daniel guy just went crazy,” Tony says.

Daniel picks up a sign post and walks to the front of the restaurant. He ends up on top of a divider, where he sings, curses and threatens Tony. He then rips off the bathroom sign and later throws it on the floor. Next, he pulls off a piece of crown molding and before long he decides he doesn’t like the security camera above him.

He also decided he didn’t like his clothes.

“Started taking off his clothes and got all naked,” Tony said.

There were plenty of other cameras to capture Daniel in various angles. He is shown throwing boxes down before climbing down himself, still armed with the crown molding. On the floor, he once again confronts Tony and threatens to kill him.

“I was just trying to calm him down as much as I can, but he wouldn’t have it; he was in another world,” said Tony.

Daniel’s rampage continued. He broke a granite counter, a tablet computer and punched holes in the ceiling before he left. Eventually, he walked out of the restaurant in the buff. He reportedly caused about $10,000 in damage.

Tony says Daniel later came back fully dressed. By that time, police and paramedics were there to take him away.

“I feel really bad for him. I wish he can get [the] help,” Tony said.