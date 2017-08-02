Motorcyclist Killed In Winnetka Hit-And-Run

WINNETKA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for the driver of a car that struck and killed a motorcyclist in Winnetka Tuesday night and then fled.
At about 8:30 p.m., a black sedan was turning left onto Oakdale Avenue from Sherman Way when it collided into a motorcycle, the Los Angeles Police Department reports.
The impact sent the motorcycle careening into a parked van. The driver of the car stopped briefly and then left the scene without rendering aid to the motorcyclist, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. His name was not released.
He was described as Armenian or Hispanic and in his late 20s or early 30s. He may have been driving a black BMW with tinted windows and dark rims.
Anyone with information on his identity should call police at 818-644-8034 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
One Comment