Cracker Barrel Set To Open First California Restaurant

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store plans to open its first California-based location next year.
The Tennessee-based restaurant is widely popular in the South and Midwest, and it plans to grow its customer base in the West.
The new restaurant, which will be in Victorville, will be 10,000 square feet and will employ 250 employees.
Like many of their other restaurants, the location will have the same antique look customized to the local community.
This will be Cracker Barrel’s 649th location when it opens in February.
