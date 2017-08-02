Cracker Barrel Set To Open First California Restaurant

August 2, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Cracker Barrel, Victorville

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Cracker Barrel Old Country Store plans to open its first California-based location next year.

The Tennessee-based restaurant is widely popular in the South and Midwest, and it plans to grow its customer base in the West.

The new restaurant, which will be in Victorville, will be 10,000 square feet and will employ 250 employees.

Like many of their other restaurants, the location will have the same antique look customized to the local community.

This will be Cracker Barrel’s 649th location when it opens in February.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch