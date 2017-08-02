Blaze Races Through Duplex Row In North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Dozens of firefighters battled a stubborn early Wednesday morning blaze that broke out in a row of duplexes in North Hollywood.
The fire broke out before 5:35 a.m. in the 11000 block of West Magnolia Boulevard. Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived to find a building engulfed in flames.
It took 75 firefighters approximately 51 minutes to bring the fire under control. There were no reported injuries. It was unclear if any of the duplexes were occupied at the time of the fire.
The public was advised to avoid the area of West Magnolia Boulevard and Vineland Avenue. The process of removing debris was expected to be extensive. Crews would likely remain on scene throughout the morning, the fire department said.
There was no word on a cause. A financial estimate of the damage was not confirmed.
