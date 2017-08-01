Crews Continue Repairs On Wilshire Boulevard Water Main Break

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Two lanes on Wilshire Boulevard are closed as crews continue to work Tuesday on a water main break.
An eight-inch pipe at Wilshire and La Jolla Avenue broke at about 7:30 p.m. Monday night. Water was seen bubbling over the street, and there were reports of the street buckling.
Water was shut off to 20 customers in nearby buildings, but work continues on the pipe into the morning.
An eastbound traffic lane and a bus lane are closed during repairs. LADWP did not have an estimate on when the repairs would be finished.
One Comment
Can you tell your reporter at the scene that Wilshire and Barrington is NOWHERE near this!! I was late for work because I bypassed Wilshire and Barrington because he said that’s where the break was. IDIOT.