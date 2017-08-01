SWAT Standoff With Barricaded Suspect Closes East LA Neighborhood

August 1, 2017 9:19 AM

EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A SWAT standoff underway Tuesday morning with a possible armed barricaded suspect forced evacuations in an East Los Angeles neighborhood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that the standoff began sometime before 9 a.m. in the 3600 block of Floral Drive.

Deputies with the LASD Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team were still on scene as of 10:30 a.m. Surrounding homes were evacuated and the public was advised to stay away.

The circumstances that prompted the standoff were not immediately confirmed.

