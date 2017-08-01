Glendale Police Seek Armed Robber

GLENDALE (CBSLA.com) — Glendale Police are looking for an armed robber.

Police say the suspect parked his white Lexus sedan along the 300 block of Salem Street. Security video then shows him in the nearby parking lot, walking around as his victim parks her car. As soon as she opens the door, he confronts her at gunpoint and demands her purse.

Police say when the woman screamed, he started to pull the purse from her. After a short tug-of-war, he gets away with it and runs back to his car.

“It’s crazy. I can’t believe it. I’m surprised I haven’t heard about it,” says business owner Sean Khoda.

Khoda’s staff and clients at his private fitness center park in the lot where the robbery happened on June 26th. He’s uneasy knowing that the suspect hasn’t been caught.

The thin, light-bearded suspect is described as 19 to 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to six feet tall. His car: a white Lexus GS300 or GS350 with possible damage to the rear right passenger door. It also has aftermarket wheel rims.

Lucy Haikat owns a mattress store and parks in the lot every day. She explains how she’s taking precautions with her cell phone until the man is off the streets.

“Put it on so if I need to dial anything or even act like I’m talking to someone,” Haikat says.

“Keep a look out for this guy,” says Khoda. “Let’s catch him.”