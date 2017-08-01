‘Game of Thrones’ Material Leaked In HBO Cyber Attack, Hackers Claim

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – HBO confirmed Monday that the cable network was the target of a cyber attack in which some exclusive programming may have been stolen and leaked.

According to CBS News, the hackers claimed to have leaked written material for an upcoming episode of “Game of Thrones,” along with episodes for the HBO shows “Ballers” and “Room 104.”

The hackers allegedly took 1.5 terabytes of data, CBS News reports.

However, the network itself was not revealing what content was involved in the breach or the amount of data stolen.

In a statement, the network said the company had “recently” been hit by an attack “which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information.”

HBO said it “immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

An email message sent early Monday by HBO Chairman and CEO Richard Plepler alerted employees.

Addressed to “colleagues,” the message reads, “As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming. Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us.”

In 2014, Sony Pictures Entertainment was famously hacked, revealing private emails and confidential information which was leaked online.

