Babysitter, Child Walk In On Burglar Who Broke Into Irvine Home

IRVINE (CBSLA.com) — A babysitter and a child walked in Monday on a burglar who had broken into an Irvine home in broad daylight.
The burglar smashed in a rear glass sliding door in a home in the 20 block of Royal Grove Monday between 12:20 and 12:37 p.m., Irvine police spokeswoman Kim Mohr said.
It was at 12:37 p.m. that the babysitter came home with the child, who lives at the home, and found the burglar on the staircase. Police say the suspect ran past the baby sitter and fled through an open garage door.
He was last seen walking in an eastbound direction.
The suspect was described as a black man between 18 and 25 years old, 170 pounds with black hair. He wore a long-sleeve blue-and-white shirt with the number “3” on one sleeve, black Adidas sweatpants with white stripes down the side, blue tennis shoes, blue gloves and a blue backpack with white polka dots.
Anyone with information about this burglary or suspect can contact Irvine police Detective Jameson Roberts at (949) 727-7170 or email jroberts@irvinepd.org.
