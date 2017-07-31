Water Main Break Shuts Down Cahuenga Blvd. In Hollywood

July 31, 2017 5:38 AM
Filed Under: Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – A pipe break sent thousands of gallons of water gushing into the roadway and shut down a major Hollywood thoroughfare Monday morning.

capture81 Water Main Break Shuts Down Cahuenga Blvd. In Hollywood

A water main break on Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood, Calif. July 31, 2017. (ANG News)

At about 1:30 a.m., a 12-inch water main burst in the area of Cahuenga Boulevard and Willoughby Avenue, near the 2 Freeway.

A witness told CBS2 he heard a loud pop, and the came outside to find water gushing everywhere.

Cahuenga Boulevard was shut down in both directions.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews arrived and shut off the water, but said repairs were likely to take well into Monday afternoon. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

The pipe was built in the 1930s, LADWP said, and age may have been a factor in the break.

The busy stretch of Cahuenga Boulevard contains several businesses. There have been no reports of water damage, however. It was unclear if any homes or businesses were without water service.

