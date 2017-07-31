Mid-City Commercial Building Erupts In Flames

MID-CITY (CBSLA.com) – Firefighters rushed to contain a blaze that broke out at a commercial building in Mid-City early Monday morning.
The fire broke out in the 4600 block of West Washington Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke.
It took them about 35 minutes to get the blaze under control, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. No one was inside and there were no injuries.
The building appears to house an events company and a luggage store.
The cause, circumstances and a financial estimate of the damage from the fire are under investigation.
