Mid-City Commercial Building Erupts In Flames

Filed Under: Mid City

MID-CITY (CBSLA.com) – Firefighters rushed to contain a blaze that broke out at a commercial building in Mid-City early Monday morning.

The fire broke out in the 4600 block of West Washington Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke.

It took them about 35 minutes to get the blaze under control, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. No one was inside and there were no injuries.

The building appears to house an events company and a luggage store.

The cause, circumstances and a financial estimate of the damage from the fire are under investigation.

Comments

One Comment

  1. CC says:
    August 31, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Who is the author of this post?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch