Gas Injections Resume At Aliso Canyon Storage Facility

PORTER RANCH (CBSLA.com) — “Limited injection operations” were restarted Monday at the Aliso Canyon storage facility in Porter Ranch.
The Southern California Gas Company announced it had “started the process” to resume injecting natural gas into the facility after having met state-imposed requirements.
Officials say they will continue testing wells that remain temporarily plugged along with “real time pressure monitoring” of all wells.
The resumption of operations at Aliso Canyon was announced just minutes before an appeals court rejected a request by Los Angeles
County for an immediate order blocking resumed gas injection. A court dissolved its temporary stay on injunctions Saturday evening.
SoCalGas on Saturday filed a dispute to the Friday appellate court ruling that halted plans to reopen the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility.
The utility filed documents with the 2nd District Court of Appeals arguing against the stay that had put a temporary halt to restarting operations in the hills above Porter Ranch.
SoCalGas argued in the filing that Los Angeles County cannot override state regulators who agree with the utility that the methane wells are safe and vital to the region and that operations can restart.
